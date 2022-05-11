Charleston Man Indicted for Distributing Fentanyl Resulting in the Death, Detained After Contested Bond Hearing

(STL.News) A federal grand jury indicted Hasib Muqsit-Rivers, 21, of Charleston, for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of another and four additional narcotics distributions on subsequent dates. Muqsit-Rivers has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court in Charleston.

The indictment follows an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Charleston Police Department. Charleston Police Department officers and DEA agents arrested Muqsit-Rivers, and he appeared in Court upon his request for a bond. After a contested hearing, United States Magistrate Judge Molly H. Cherry ordered Muqsit-Rivers detained without bond pending resolution of the federal charges against him.

During the hearing, a DEA special agent alleged that Muqsit-Rivers distributed a quantity of fentanyl on November 1, 2020 to a 24-year old woman in Charleston following a Halloween party. According to the special agent, the distribution was captured on home surveillance camera. The victim was later found deceased from an overdose with a blood toxicity analysis showing high levels of fentanyl. Subsequently, the special agent alleged that Muqsit-Rivers distributed crack cocaine and cocaine on four separate dates following the distribution that resulted in the death of the victim.

According to information presented to the court, at the time of the arrest, Muqsit-Rivers was out on bond for a pending armed robbery state court charge. As a result of the federal charge, Muqsit-Rivers faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 20 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life, a fine of $1,000,000, and court-ordered minimum term of supervision for three years to follow any term of imprisonment.

The case was investigated by DEA and the Charleston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elle E. Klein and Jane B. Taylor of the Columbia office are prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today