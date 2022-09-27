Chainlink, Uniswap, and Moshnake: cryptocurrencies that would make excellent portfolio additions in the bear market – The Cryptonomist

SPONSORED POST*

The cryptocurrency industry has battled a harsh bear market, causing headaches for crypto regulars like investors and traders. Simple crypto-related activities have become harder to perform, resulting in unprecedented losses. Many crypto holders have sold their crypto stock for fear of the worst. This is the most challenging period in crypto’s short history.

Within the current climate, long-term cryptocurrency investment makes sense as it can help curb the effects of the bear market and provide a lifeline for struggling investors. However, the bear market makes it possible to make bulk crypto purchases at low prices. This makes for a perfect opportunity to perform long-term cryptocurrency investments that can yield massive returns in the long run.

To that effect, we discuss three cryptocurrencies that would make excellent long-term cryptocurrency investments in this piece. Here is all you need to know about Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), and Moshnake (MSH).

Chainlink (LINK): the profitable platform

Chainlink (LINK) is a notable blockchain-based platform within the cryptocurrency industry. It has gained a reputation for enabling universally connected smart contracts. Chainlink (LINK) achieves this through a decentralized oracle network that allows blockchain networks to securely interact with external data feeds, events, and payment methods.

As a platform that allows the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts, Chainlink (LINK) has become one of the major players in the data processing field, with many trusted partners like Brave New Coin, Alpha Vantage, and Huobi. Its native cryptocurrency, LINK, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto-related operations, such as staking for security and rewards, network governance, and payment fees. LINK is available on top crypto platforms within the industry, like Huobi Global, Coinbase Pro, Gate.io, and Kraken.

Uniswap’s (UNI) key features

Uniswap (UNI) is a notable decentralized finance protocol within the cryptocurrency industry that facilitates the automated trading of cryptocurrency, particularly DeFi coins. It is an ideal environment for automated token trading and is easily accessible by anyone possessing tokens. Uniswap (UNI) also improves the efficiency of trading versus traditional exchanges by solving liquidity issues with automated solutions, avoiding the problems plaguing older decentralized exchanges.

Its native cryptocurrency, UNI, is an integral part of its ecosystem and facilitates several operations such as network governance, payment fees, and more. As an industry-leading De-Fi coin, UNI is available on several top crypto platforms, including Binance, Coinbase Pro, Uniswap (V2), and Uniswap (V3).

What is Moshnake Token (MSH)?

Moshnake (MSH) is the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming BNB Smart Chain (BNB) based crypto gaming platform, Moshnake. It plays an integral role in the Moshnake ecosystem and facilitates several crypto-related operations, such as payment fees, network governance, and all sorts of interactions. Running on the BNB Smart Chain (BNB) means Moshnake Token (MSH) possesses low transaction fees and fast speeds, making it an ideal cryptocurrency for traders and other crypto regulars.

Moshnake (MSH) is arriving at a time when the demand for gaming coins is at an all-time high, suggesting it could do well in the market. For struggling investors in the current climate, the token represents a low-risk, high-reward investment opportunity that should not be taken for granted. Watch this space for more information on the Moshnake Token.

*This article has been paid. The Cryptonomist didn’t write the article nor has tested the platform.