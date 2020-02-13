Centre County Man Jeremy Snyder Sentenced To 18 Months’ Imprisonment For Income Tax Evasion

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jeremy Snyder, age 43, of State College, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on February 10, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to 18 months’ imprisonment followed by two years on supervised release, for income tax evasion.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, as an employee of Number One Cycle Centre, in Centre County, Snyder embezzled over $800,000 from the business between 2009 and 2016. Snyder failed to pay income tax on the funds he embezzled, resulting in a tax loss of approximately $211,000 and a total of $222,000 in additional penalties and interest due the IRS.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott R. Ford prosecuted the case.

