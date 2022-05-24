Central Falls Men Sentenced For Roles in Drug Trafficking Org

Central Falls Men Sentenced For Roles in Drug Trafficking Organization

More than 50 kilos of cocaine shipped through the U.S Postal Service

(STL.News) Two men from Central Falls who played integral roles in a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) that shipped dozens of kilos of cocaine into Rhode Island through the U.S. Postal Service were sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

George Mojica, 42, and Angel Delgado, 25, were sentenced to serve seven years and five years respectively. The two men previously admitted to the court that they retrieved numerous packages delivered to residences around Rhode Island, each containing a kilo or more of cocaine. United States Postal Inspection Service agents determined that sender and recipient names on the packages were not associated with the delivery addresses listed on the packages.

According to court documents, numerous packages were intercepted by U.S Postal Service Inspectors and DEA and found to each contain significant quantities of cocaine. Based on the packages seized; the known size and weights of many of the parcels not intercepted; and positive K9 alerts on packaging materials discarded by DTO members, the DTO is believed to have shipped and/or attempted to ship approximately 51 kilos of cocaine to Rhode Island between January 2018 and December 2019.

Mojica pled guilty on December 7, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. He was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy to 84 months in federal prison to be followed by 4 years of federal supervised release.

Delgado pleaded guilty on January 7, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge McElroy to 60 months of incarceration to be followed by 5 years of federal supervised release.

The cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise M. Barton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today