Cecelia Geniese Barbour Injured in June 14th Crash in Windsor Mill Dies

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) The passenger in a single-vehicle crash on June 14 died yesterday.

Both the driver and the passenger, identified as Cecelia Geniese Barbour (47) of the 8200 block of Church Lane, 21244 were transported to an area hospital with injuries at the time of the crash.

Barbour was the passenger in a 3013 Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Security Boulevard near Interstate 695 when the vehicle overrode a curb and struck a concrete pillar just after 9 p.m. on June 14.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.

