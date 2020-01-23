CDC’s NIOSH Releases New Video on Black Lung Disease among Coal Miners

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has released a new video demonstrating black lung disease is not confined just to older miners – it is also occurring in younger mine workers. Faces of Black Lung II – The Story Continues shows the personal costs of black lung and how miners can participate in free health screenings.

To access the new video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-agtyN4py4&feature=youtu.be

To receive free copies of the DVD, contact: Melissa Yancheski, (304) 285-6090 or via email: mkr3@cdc.gov

NIOSH is the federal institute that conducts research and makes recommendations for preventing work-related injuries, illnesses and deaths. For more information about NIOSH visit www.cdc.gov/niosh.