CBP Reminds Public of Travel Restrictions and Advises on Easter Egg Regulations

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) As the Easter holiday approaches (Sunday, April 12, 2020), U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers about the temporary travel restriction of all non-essential travel across the United States and Mexico border. “Non-essential” travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.

CBP is further reminding “essential” travelers about the restrictions on the importation of cascarones (confetti-filled eggshells), poultry products, and live birds and poultry.

Cascarones are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger. The shells may be decorated, etched, or painted, but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue. They may contain confetti or other unregulated items. Raw poultry and raw eggs are prohibited through passenger baggage. Live birds and poultry (e.g., chicks and ducklings) are also prohibited through passenger baggage.

Cascarones, raw poultry products, and live birds and poultry are hosts for foreign animal diseases, such as virulent Newcastle disease and highly pathogenic avian influenza. Virulent Newcastle disease is a fatal viral disease affecting the respiratory, nervous, and digestive systems of birds and poultry. The disease spreads quickly and can infect and cause death even in vaccinated poultry. Highly pathogenic avian influenza is also a viral disease that can cause exceptionally high mortality. The virus infects poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl) and wild birds. Domestic introductions of these foreign animal diseases can lead to the devastation of U.S. flocks and result in job and financial losses, limited trade, and increases in the prices of eggs, prepared poultry, and other staples.

CBP requires travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival to avoid penalties. Failure to declare a prohibited item may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.

On the border at land, air and sea ports of entry, CBP agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by excluding harmful pests and diseases from becoming established in the United States. For more information regarding CBP’s agriculture mission, please visit Protecting Agriculture.