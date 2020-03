CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, Thursday announced that it will temporarily close its Cboe Options Exchange (C1) trading floor at the close of business on Friday, March 13, 2020 as a precautionary measure to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Trading on C1 will continue to be available in an electronic-only trading mode until further notice.