Casa Tequila Cantina Launched with Success in Winghaven

Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill has expanded from Warrenton to Winghaven and now adding a food truck.
O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Casa Tequila Cantina & Grill opened its new location six months ago and has been overwhelmed with its success. Currently, they are launching a food truck to go mobile with their Mexican cuisine, which customers love, evidenced by their growth and online reviews.
The owners are Leo and Jessenia Lopez, a husband and wife team that knows what they are doing. The decor of both locations is unique and provides an upscale feel with excellent Mexican cuisine, drinks, and service.
Its Google Rating is 4.6 Stars, and its Facebook rating is 5 Stars.
While the facility is beautiful and upscale, the location is not highly visible, but with its quality of food and service, customers are and will continue to find them.
St. Louis Restaurant Review is in the process of writing a restaurant review, which will be published soon.
Address and phone:
905 Caledonia Drive
O’Fallon, MO 63368
Phone: 636-284-7385
Visit their Business Listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review.
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review. Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe. Smith is also responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage thousands of aggregated and indexed sources to create the content library used to filter and publish. He is a member of the United States Press Agency.