Casa Juarez Offers Daily Specials and Happy Hour

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – November 10, 2026 (STL.News) Mexican food lovers throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area have another reason to visit Casa Juarez Mexican Town in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The restaurant promotes an extensive lineup of daily food and drink specials, discounted margaritas, affordable tacos, and a recurring happy hour designed to give customers more opportunities to enjoy Mexican cuisine without stretching their dining budgets.

From 99-cent soft tacos during happy hour to discounted margaritas, beer promotions, and a Monday discount on the entire bill, Casa Juarez offers something different each day.

For customers looking for a convenient lunch, an after-work gathering, a casual dinner with friends, or an affordable family outing, the restaurant’s published specials provide several opportunities to save.

As restaurant prices continue to influence dining decisions, promotions that combine value, variety, and convenience can help locally operated restaurants attract both first-time visitors and returning customers.

Casa Juarez Brings Mexican Dining to Maryland Heights

Casa Juarez Mexican Town serves the Maryland Heights community and the surrounding St. Louis metropolitan area, offering customers a destination for Mexican food, margaritas, and social dining.

Maryland Heights is conveniently situated near several major employment centers, residential communities, entertainment destinations, and heavily traveled corridors in St. Louis County. That location makes the area attractive for restaurants serving customers during lunch, dinner, and after-work hours.

Mexican restaurants have long been popular throughout the St. Louis region, with diners seeking everything from tacos and enchiladas to fajitas, quesadillas, and traditional Mexican-inspired beverages.

Casa Juarez’s daily promotions give customers more reasons to visit throughout the week, not just on weekends or special occasions.

The restaurant publishes its food and beverage promotions on its official website, allowing customers to review available discounts before planning a visit.

Monday Specials: Save 15% on the Entire Bill

Monday is a great option for customers who want to enjoy a restaurant meal at a reduced price.

According to the restaurant’s published specials, Casa Juarez offers a 15% discount on the entire bill on Mondays.

Unlike promotions limited to a particular appetizer or beverage, a percentage discount on the bill may appeal to customers ordering multiple menu items.

For example, a qualifying $60 bill would receive a $9 discount before any applicable taxes, gratuities, or restrictions.

The Monday promotion may be especially appealing to couples, families, and groups who prefer dining out earlier in the week.

Customers should confirm any exclusions or conditions with the restaurant before ordering.

Taco Tuesday Features $3 Street Tacos

Taco Tuesday remains one of the most recognizable restaurant promotions in the United States, and Casa Juarez offers a special for taco enthusiasts.

The restaurant advertises street tacos for $3 each on Tuesdays.

Street tacos are popular for their convenient size and flexibility, allowing customers to order several tacos and enjoy different flavors.

The Tuesday promotion provides an affordable option for customers who want a lighter meal or prefer ordering individual tacos rather than a larger entrée.

Casa Juarez also advertises its Presidente Margarita for $10.99 on Tuesdays.

The taco and margarita specials make Tuesday an attractive option for an informal dinner with friends or an evening out.

Customers interested in specific taco fillings, preparation options, or promotional restrictions should confirm availability directly with the restaurant.

Wednesday Features Margarita Pitcher Specials

Midweek dining promotions offer a welcome chance to relax and enjoy a restaurant experience before the weekend arrives.

On Wednesdays, Casa Juarez advertises a house margarita pitcher on the rocks for $18.99.

Margaritas are among the most recognizable beverages associated with Mexican restaurants in the United States, and pitchers can be a convenient option for groups of adults dining together.

The Wednesday special may appeal to customers meeting friends after work, celebrating a midweek occasion, or planning a casual gathering.

The restaurant’s pitcher promotion provides a different type of value from its taco and percentage-discount specials earlier in the week.

As with all alcoholic beverages, customers must meet legal drinking-age requirements, and responsible consumption is encouraged.

Thursday Beer Specials

Casa Juarez shifts its promotional focus to draft beer on Thursdays.

The restaurant’s published specials advertise:

Domestic draft beer for $3.99.

Imported draft beer for $4.60.

These prices provide customers with an additional beverage option beyond the margarita promotions featured on other days.

Thursday evenings are often popular for informal gatherings, including coworkers meeting after work and friends getting together before the weekend.

The beer specials give customers another reason to consider Casa Juarez for a casual dining experience.

Customers should ask about participating beer selections and serving sizes when ordering.

Friday Margarita Specials Start the Weekend

Friday brings another selection of featured margaritas.

Casa Juarez advertises two Friday drink promotions:

Blue Margarita for $12.99.

Pomegranate Margarita for $11.25.

These selections offer alternatives to a traditional house margarita and may appeal to customers who enjoy trying different flavors.

Friday is an important dining period for many restaurants, as customers celebrate the end of the workweek, meet friends, and gather for dinner.

By featuring specialty margaritas, Casa Juarez offers an additional draw for customers planning a Friday outing in Maryland Heights.

Saturday Features Three Specialty Cocktails

Saturday’s advertised drink specials offer customers a choice of three beverages.

Casa Juarez lists the following at $9.99 each:

Frozen Piña Colada.

Passion Fruit Margarita.

Banana Margarita.

The selection emphasizes tropical and fruit-inspired flavors.

Saturday is frequently one of the busiest dining days for restaurants, particularly those serving families, couples, and groups celebrating special occasions.

The advertised drink specials may be particularly attractive to adult customers looking for something different from a standard margarita.

Sunday Sangria Specials

Casa Juarez wraps up its weekly promotions with sangria-focused drink specials.

The restaurant advertises:

Sangria for $7.99.

Sangria Margarita for $12.99.

Sunday dining can be especially appealing to families and groups gathering before another workweek begins.

The sangria promotions provide adult customers with another beverage option while maintaining the restaurant’s pattern of offering a different special each day.

Together, the seven-day promotional lineup gives customers a consistent reason to check the restaurant’s website when deciding where to dine.

Casa Juarez Happy Hour Includes 99-Cent Tacos

One of Casa Juarez’s most attention-grabbing promotions is its recurring happy hour.

The restaurant offers happy-hour specials Monday through Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

That four-hour window gives customers a chance to visit in the afternoon or early evening.

Advertised specials include soft tacos with ground beef or chicken for just 99 cents each.

At a time when many restaurant meals can represent a significant household expense, a promotional taco priced below one dollar stands out.

For example, three qualifying tacos would cost $2.97 before taxes and any additional charges.

The promotion may appeal to customers seeking an affordable afternoon snack, a casual meal, or a way to sample the restaurant’s food without ordering a full-priced entrée.

The happy-hour menu also includes several appetizer and beverage promotions.

Happy-Hour Food Specials

According to the restaurant’s published menu, the featured food items include:

Ground beef or chicken soft tacos — 99 cents each.

Queso and chips — $4.50.

Queso Fundido — $9.75.

Solo Nachos — $7.50.

These items give customers several choices for individual orders or shared appetizers.

Queso and chips are a familiar favorite at Mexican restaurants, while nachos and melted-cheese appetizers can be popular for groups.

Customers looking for a lower-cost afternoon visit may find the combination of tacos and appetizers particularly appealing.

Happy-Hour Beverage Specials

Casa Juarez also advertises discounted beverages during its Monday-through-Saturday happy hour.

The published selections include:

House Margarita, 16 ounces — $6.38.

House Margarita, 20 ounces — $8.25.

Domestic bottled beer — $3.75.

Imported bottled beer — $4.39.

Multiple beverage options give adult customers flexibility when ordering.

Happy hour can also be convenient for customers who prefer meeting earlier in the evening rather than dining during peak dinner hours.

All alcoholic beverages are subject to applicable laws and restaurant policies.

Family Dining Promotion Adds More Value

Casa Juarez’s published happy-hour promotions also include an offer aimed at families.

According to the restaurant’s website, customers can receive one complimentary children’s menu entrée when they purchase two adult entrées under the advertised promotion.

The offer is designated for dine-in customers.

Family dining promotions can be particularly valuable for households with children, especially when restaurant visits involve multiple entrées, beverages, and additional menu items.

A complimentary children’s meal can reduce the overall cost of a family outing while allowing parents and children to enjoy dining together.

Families interested in taking advantage of the promotion should confirm eligibility requirements, children’s menu availability, and any additional restrictions before ordering.

Why Daily Restaurant Specials Matter

Restaurant promotions are more than temporary discounts. They can be an important part of how independent restaurants build customer relationships and encourage repeat visits.

For consumers, the benefits are straightforward: discounted menu items, predictable promotions, and additional opportunities to enjoy restaurant meals within a preferred budget.

For restaurant operators, recurring specials can help establish customer habits.

A customer who enjoys Taco Tuesday may return regularly for that promotion. Another customer may prefer the Monday percentage discount, while someone else may be attracted to the afternoon happy-hour menu.

Different promotions appeal to different audiences.

Daily specials can also help distribute customer visits across the week.

Rather than concentrating promotional efforts exclusively on Friday and Saturday evenings, restaurants can use weekday offers to encourage traffic during traditionally slower periods.

For Casa Juarez, the combination of food discounts, margarita specials, draft beer promotions, and family-oriented offers provides multiple ways to reach customers.

The approach also gives the restaurant opportunities to promote individual specials through its website, social media, and local restaurant directories.

An Option for Lunch and Afternoon Dining

Although many restaurant promotions focus on dinner, Casa Juarez’s happy-hour schedule begins at 2 p.m.

That starting time creates an opportunity for customers who prefer dining earlier in the day.

Afternoon dining may appeal to employees with flexible schedules, retirees, customers meeting friends, and people looking for a meal before evening activities.

The restaurant’s specials also provide an alternative to traditional dinner-hour dining.

For customers who enjoy Mexican food but want to manage restaurant spending, checking the daily promotions before visiting can make a meaningful difference.

Customers seeking lunch should review the restaurant’s current menu and operating hours, since the advertised happy-hour promotions do not establish the availability or pricing of separate lunch specials.

Supporting Restaurants in St. Louis County

Restaurants contribute to the economic and social character of communities throughout St. Louis County.

They provide gathering places for families and friends, create employment opportunities, purchase goods and services, and contribute to local commercial activity.

Maryland Heights benefits from a varied dining landscape serving residents, employees, and visitors.

Restaurants such as Casa Juarez compete not only on menu selection but also on service, atmosphere, convenience, and value.

For customers, that competition creates choices.

Some diners prioritize a particular dish, while others are looking for a comfortable place to gather or a restaurant offering predictable weekly promotions.

Casa Juarez’s published specials make it easier for price-conscious customers to see which day offers the best value for their preferences.

Planning a Visit to Casa Juarez

Customers interested in visiting Casa Juarez Mexican Town should consult the restaurant’s official website for the latest promotional details.

The daily schedule offers a different attraction each day, including Monday bill discounts, Tuesday tacos, Wednesday margarita pitchers, Thursday draft beer, Friday specialty margaritas, Saturday tropical cocktails, and Sunday sangria promotions.

The Monday-through-Saturday happy hour adds another opportunity to save, with discounted tacos, appetizers, margaritas, and beer.

Families may also be interested in the advertised dine-in children’s meal promotion.

Because restaurant promotions can change without advance notice, customers should verify current pricing, availability, hours, and restrictions directly with Casa Juarez before visiting.

Casa Juarez Continues Offering Weekly Dining Value

For Mexican food enthusiasts in Maryland Heights and the greater St. Louis region, Casa Juarez’s weekly promotions provide several reasons to consider the restaurant for an upcoming meal.

The 99-cent happy-hour taco promotion is particularly noteworthy, while the Monday discount and rotating daily beverage specials provide additional choices.

Whether customers are planning a Taco Tuesday visit, meeting friends for margaritas, or searching for an affordable afternoon dining option, Casa Juarez’s published specials offer a range of possibilities.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s official website:

Casa Juarez Mexican Town

Maryland Heights, Missouri

Daily specials: https://casa-juarezstl.com/specials

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Publisher’s Note: Prices and promotions described in this article are based on Casa Juarez’s published specials. Offers may be modified, discontinued, or subject to additional conditions. Customers should confirm current details with the restaurant. This article is intended to inform readers about advertised dining promotions and does not constitute an endorsement of alcoholic beverage consumption. Additionally, prices, specials, and offerings are subject to change without notice.