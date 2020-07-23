Carrizo Springs Man Leeroy Felan Arrested for Assisting Arsonists in Evading Capture in Connection with Demonstrations after George Floyd Death in Minneapolis

(STL.News) – In Del Rio today, a federal complaint was unsealed against 29-year-old Leeroy Felan for providing false information to federal agents and assisting arsonists in evading arrest, announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Felan in Carrizo Springs on July 21, 2020.

The complaint charges Felan with being an accessory after the fact. According to court records, Felan provided false statements to federal law enforcement officers in order to impede the investigation and arrest of his brother, Jose Felan, Jr., and his brother’s wife, Mena Yousif. Felan also assisted with the transportation of Jose Felan, Jr. and Mena Yousif in order to hinder and prevent both from being apprehended by law enforcement.

Jose Felan, Jr. and Mena Yousif are wanted in connection with a fire set at a Goodwill retail store in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 28, 2020. The store was set ablaze after demonstrations across Minnesota, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Surveillance cameras show two suspects alleged to be involved in setting the fire to the Goodwill store’s back room. Those two suspects were later identified as Jose Felan, Jr. and Mena Yousif. ATF is offering two rewards of up to $10,000 each for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of Jose Felan and Mena Yousif.

In 2015, Leeroy Felan was convicted of one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens; he was sentenced to 36 months of federal imprisonment. Felan is currently on federal supervised release stemming from the 2015 conviction. He is scheduled for a detention and preliminary hearing on this current case on July 31, 2020, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Collis White in Del Rio.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Del Rio is investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jody Gilzene is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

A complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

