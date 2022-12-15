Carlyle Group-backed Indegene files IPO for Rs 950 cr-fresh issue

Mumbai: Private equity firm Carlyle Group-backed Indegene has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offer, consisting of fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders.

Through the fresh issue of shares, the Bengaluru-based life science technology company plans to raise Rs 950 crore. Existing shareholders who are looking at selling part of their stake include Carlyle, Singapore-based venture capital fund Genesis Alternative Ventures, Vida Trustees , Manish Gupta, Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair, the draft prospectus showed.

These shareholders will cumulatively offer 3,62,91,497 in the offer for sale.

Manish Gupta, who holds 10% stake, is the chairman and chief executive officer of the company, while Rajesh Bhaskaran is a non-executive director and owns 9% stake. Carlyle Group owns nearly 21% stake in the company.

Indegene counts 19 of the 20 largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world by revenue to offer to offer solutions in the biopharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices space. More than 70% of the company’s revenue come from these 19 customers.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay the debt of one of the subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings , fund capacity expansion plans of the company and its arm Indegene Inc, and paying for the acquisition of additional stake in DT Associates by ILSL Holdings, Indegene said in the draft prospectus.

ILSL Holdings’ outstanding dues is $48 million, and Indegene plans to use Rs 389 crore to repay the same.

Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, JPMorgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

