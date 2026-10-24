Carl’s Drive-In Featured in New St. Louis Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review highlights the Brentwood landmark’s signature smash burgers, homemade root beer, customer ratings, and more than six decades of restaurant history.

BRENTWOOD, MO – October 24, 2026 (STL.News) Carl’s Drive-In – One of the St. Louis region’s most recognizable hamburger destinations is getting renewed attention after an extensive restaurant review examined its food, history, customer reputation, and enduring popularity.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a feature titled “Carl’s Drive-In: A St. Louis Burger Legend” on October 24, 2026, spotlighting the historic restaurant at 9033 Manchester Road in Brentwood, Missouri.

The review explores how a modest, 16-seat hamburger restaurant has held its place in St. Louis’s competitive dining market for more than six decades while preserving many of the traditions that originally drew customers.

Founded in 1959, Carl’s Drive-In has become closely associated with thin, crispy-edged hamburgers, homemade root beer served in frosted mugs, and an old-fashioned dining environment reminiscent of America’s historic roadside restaurants.

Rather than competing with national restaurant chains through extensive menus, elaborate marketing or contemporary dining concepts, Carl’s has continued to emphasize traditional American comfort food and a recognizable customer experience.

The newly published review suggests that this commitment to simplicity remains one of the restaurant’s strongest competitive advantages.

Carl’s Drive-In – St. Louis Restaurant Review Highlights a Local Institution

The feature examines Carl’s Drive-In from several perspectives, including its menu, customer ratings, restaurant history, atmosphere, and recognition from other food publications.

Its central conclusion is that Carl’s remains a noteworthy destination for customers who appreciate traditional American hamburgers and historic neighborhood restaurants.

Unlike modern fast-casual establishments that frequently introduce new menu items and redesign their dining spaces, Carl’s has preserved a relatively focused menu and a compact restaurant layout.

That consistency has helped establish a recognizable identity among generations of St. Louis-area diners.

The review also notes the limitations of such a small establishment, including limited parking, limited seating, and occasional customer complaints about service or portion sizes.

Nevertheless, the publication identifies the restaurant’s food preparation, history, and nostalgic character as important reasons for its continuing popularity.

Smash Burgers Remain the Main Attraction at Carl’s Drive-In

At the center of Carl’s reputation is its traditional smash burger.

The restaurant cooks thin hamburger patties on a hot griddle, creating the browned, crispy edges classic American burger stands are known for.

Customers can order single, double, or triple hamburgers and cheeseburgers, so they can choose the portion that best suits their preferences.

The double cheeseburger receives particular attention because the restaurant’s thin patties make a layered burger a popular choice.

Unlike oversized gourmet burgers featuring unconventional toppings and complicated preparations, Carl’s emphasizes a familiar hamburger experience.

The cooking technique creates a contrast between the browned exterior and the beef patty’s interior, producing the texture many smash-burger enthusiasts seek.

For customers used to thick, restaurant-style hamburgers, Carl’s offers a different approach rooted in American roadside-dining traditions.

The restaurant’s relatively simple preparation also keeps the hamburger as the main attraction.

St. Louis Restaurant Review identifies this consistency as a significant part of the restaurant’s appeal.

Carl’s Drive-In – Customer Ratings Reflect an Established Reputation

Online customer ratings have become increasingly influential in the restaurant industry, particularly for independent establishments competing against nationally recognized brands.

The St. Louis Restaurant Review feature cites a reported 4.6-star Google rating for Carl’s Drive-In but notes that the figure was not independently verified on a specific platform.

The review also references other rating sources, including a 4.6-star figure and a Tripadvisor rating of 4.4 out of five at the time of its research.

These figures aren’t interchangeable because review platforms use different customer samples, rating systems, and reporting periods.

More important than any individual score is the pattern of customer feedback.

Positive reviews frequently emphasize the restaurant’s hamburgers, homemade root beer, nostalgic surroundings, and traditional menu.

Customers also appreciate that the restaurant has maintained a distinctive identity despite decades of changes in the restaurant industry.

However, the restaurant does receive criticism.

Some customers mention limited parking, crowded seating, occasional wait times, and smaller-than-expected portions.

Service experiences also vary: some diners appreciate the restaurant’s efficient, fast-paced operation, while others prefer a more relaxed approach.

The St. Louis Restaurant Review article incorporates those considerations rather than portraying the establishment as universally praised.

That balanced perspective gives readers a clearer sense of what to expect.

Homemade Root Beer Adds to the Experience at Carl’s Drive-In

Although Carl’s is primarily recognized for its hamburgers, homemade root beer is another defining part of the restaurant’s identity.

Served in frosted mugs, the beverage reinforces the traditional drive-in atmosphere that has attracted customers for generations.

According to the restaurant history cited in the review, Carl’s obtained its root beer formula in 1975.

The drink has since become a signature offering.

For many customers, a freshly prepared cheeseburger, French fries, and a cold mug of root beer represent the traditional Carl’s experience.

The restaurant also offers root beer floats, milkshakes, and other dessert selections.

These menu items help distinguish Carl’s from hamburger restaurants that focus primarily on sandwiches and standardized fountain beverages.

The homemade root beer is also an important part of the restaurant’s connection to American dining history, when root beer stands and roadside hamburger shops were familiar features of communities throughout the country.

More Than 65 Years of Brentwood Restaurant History

Carl’s Drive-In holds a distinctive place in Brentwood’s history and the broader St. Louis restaurant community.

The location’s history predates the restaurant itself.

According to the historical account included in St. Louis Restaurant Review, the property originally housed a service station in 1918.

By 1943, the building had been converted into a seasonal hot dog business known as the Foot Long Hot Dog Company.

Carl Meyer and his wife, Pat, purchased the business in 1959 and established Carl’s Drive-In.

The operation initially featured curb service and a walk-up window, reflecting the period’s automobile-oriented dining culture.

In 1962, the building was renovated to enclose the restaurant and add air conditioning and indoor seating.

The resulting 16-stool layout remains a defining feature of the establishment.

Although the restaurant ended curb service in 1969, it kept its drive-in name and much of its original character.

Ownership changed several times over the following decades.

Frank Cunetto and his wife bought the business in 1987, and longtime customer Mike Franklin bought it in 2015.

In 2021, another regular customer, David Kraemer, acquired the restaurant.

Throughout those transitions, preserving the establishment’s recognizable identity remained an important part of its appeal.

Today, Carl’s continues operating along the historic Route 66 corridor, connecting the restaurant with an important chapter of American travel and roadside commerce.

A Small Restaurant With National Recognition

Despite its limited seating capacity, Carl’s Drive-In has attracted attention from food writers and publications beyond the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The restaurant’s official website documents previous recognition from regional and national media outlets.

Notable distinctions include coverage by The Kansas City Star, which identified Carl’s as Missouri’s best cheeseburger in 2022, and recognition from Eat This, Not That! for its chili that same year.

St. Louis Magazine has also recognized the restaurant’s French fries.

Earlier coverage has discussed its hamburgers, historic atmosphere, and reputation among regional food enthusiasts.

This attention shows how independent restaurants can build recognition beyond their immediate neighborhoods without multiple locations.

Carl’s offers an example of a business whose reputation is closely tied to a specific menu, location, and dining experience.

Its appeal doesn’t depend on dining room size or the number of restaurants operating under its name.

Instead, the establishment is recognizable for the food it serves and the traditions it maintains.

Why Independent Restaurants Matter to St. Louis

The St. Louis metropolitan area has a long history of independently operated restaurants that contribute to the region’s identity.

From neighborhood diners and barbecue establishments to family-owned Italian restaurants and traditional hamburger stands, these businesses often become community landmarks.

Carl’s Drive-In represents that tradition.

Its continued operation shows how an independent restaurant can stay relevant by focusing on a narrow specialty rather than constantly changing its concept.

The establishment also offers an alternative to the standardized experience many national fast-food chains provide.

Customers visiting Carl’s find a small counter-service restaurant with a distinctive atmosphere, a traditional menu, and a visible connection to the past.

For longtime residents, that experience can evoke memories of earlier visits and family traditions.

For younger diners and visitors to St. Louis, it offers a chance to experience a less common restaurant style.

The restaurant’s historic Route 66 setting adds another dimension, particularly for travelers interested in America’s roadside culture.

Preserving establishments like Carl’s contributes to the diversity of the regional dining scene and helps maintain the character of established communities.

What Customers Should Know Before Visiting

Carl’s Drive-In is located at 9033 Manchester Road in Brentwood, Missouri.

The restaurant has only 16 counter stools, so seating can be limited during busy dining periods.

Parking is also limited.

Customers should expect a relatively quick, casual dining experience rather than the atmosphere of a spacious, full-service restaurant.

In addition to hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the menu includes hot dogs, chili dogs, the specialty Curly-Q hot dog, French fries, onion rings, chili, and other traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant’s official website lists the following operating hours:

Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carl’s also reports that it accepts credit cards, a change from older accounts describing the establishment as cash-only.

Operating hours and menu availability may change, so customers should confirm details before visiting.

Read the Complete Carl’s Drive-In Review

The October 24 feature published by St. Louis Restaurant Review provides a more detailed examination of the restaurant’s menu, customer feedback, history, and dining experience.

It also considers why Carl’s continues to attract attention in a market where customers have numerous hamburger restaurants to choose from.

The publication’s assessment emphasizes that the establishment’s appeal comes from more than one signature food item.

Its historic setting, traditional cooking methods, homemade root beer, and recognizable atmosphere collectively contribute to its reputation.

For customers looking to discover established St. Louis restaurants, the review offers useful background on one of Brentwood’s most recognizable dining destinations.

Read the original article: Carl’s Drive-In: A St. Louis Burger Legend — St. Louis Restaurant Review

About Carl’s Drive-In

Cuisine: American hamburgers, hot dogs, and traditional comfort food

Dining options: Counter seating, takeout and call-ahead curbside ordering

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Editorial note: This STL.News article reports on and independently summarizes the October 24, 2026, feature published by St. Louis Restaurant Review. We also checked restaurant information against Carl’s Drive-In’s official website. This article does not represent an independent firsthand restaurant visit. Customer ratings may vary by platform and date.