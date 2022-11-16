Cardano Foundation Partners with Top European Cryptocurrency Exchange – U.Today



Alex Dovbnya

Major European exchange WhiteBIT now allows its users to trade Cardano (ADA) futures

Major European exchange WhiteBIT has announced a new partnership with the Cardano Foundation.

WhiteBIT users can now trade ADA perpetual futures, which is the first step of the cooperation.

The trading platform says that its tie-up with Cardano offers “a plethora” of unique activities.



The WhiteBIT exchange will also take part in the Cardano Summit.

At press time, ADA remains the ninth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The token that underpins the Cardano blockchain is currently trading at $0.32 on major spot exchanges. The cryptocurrency is down 89.31% from its record high that was achieved last September.