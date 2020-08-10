Carbondale Police Investigation into Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 08-10-2020 at approximately 12:42 a.m., City of Carbondale Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of South Beveridge in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers learned the shots struck a residence and caused damage. There is not any suspect information to provide at this time. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

