Can America Make Things Again?

DETROIT, MI – October 3, 2026 (STL.News) There was a time when three words were familiar to generations of American consumers:

Made in U.S.A.

They appeared stamped into tools, printed on packaging, sewn into clothing, and attached to products manufactured in American factories. For many consumers, the words represented more than a country-of-origin statement. American manufacturing itself could be a selling point.

The United States still manufactures enormous quantities of goods and remains one of the world’s major industrial economies.

But American manufacturing has changed dramatically.

Millions fewer Americans work in manufacturing than at the industry’s employment peak in 1979. Supply chains have become increasingly international. China has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse. And the United States imports substantially more goods than it exports.

Now some of America’s largest companies are investing in efforts to strengthen the domestic industrial ecosystem.

Ford Motor Co., JPMorganChase, the State of Michigan, Michigan Central and Newlab announced the Michigan Launchpad for Industrial Innovation & Transformation, or Michigan LIFT, on Sept. 29.

The initiative aims to connect manufacturers and suppliers with several things industrial startups often need at once: customers, financing, workers, infrastructure, and help moving from prototypes to commercial-scale production.

Ford, serving as an anchor industrial buyer, says it aspires to award up to $1 billion in business over the next decade to suppliers progressing through Michigan LIFT.

JPMorganChase says it aspires to provide up to $1 billion in debt financing to participating suppliers.

Those figures are important, but they should not be interpreted as Ford and JPMorganChase immediately investing $2 billion in new Michigan factories.

They are longer-term targets. Ford’s potential business is subject to normal sourcing and procurement processes, while JPMorganChase financing remains subject to underwriting and other requirements.

Michigan Central, Newlab and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. also aim to attract 10 to 20 additional industrial buyers representing more than $1 billion in annual demand commitments by the end of 2036. Newlab plans up to $20 million in in-kind support.

The program may initially seem like another Michigan economic-development initiative.

Placed against nearly half a century of changes in American manufacturing, however, Michigan LIFT raises a much larger question:

What happened to the economy behind “Made in U.S.A.” — and can America build more of it again?

America Never Stopped Manufacturing

Any serious examination of American manufacturing has to begin by correcting a common misconception.

The United States did not stop making things.

American factories continue producing aircraft, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, machinery, medical equipment, semiconductors, food products, defense systems, and sophisticated industrial equipment.

U.S. manufacturing also became dramatically more productive.

That distinction is important because manufacturing employment and manufacturing output measure two different things.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, American manufacturing employment reached an all-time peak of approximately 19.6 million workers in June 1979.

Manufacturing then represented approximately 22% of U.S. nonfarm employment.

By June 2019, manufacturing employment had fallen to approximately 12.8 million, a decline of about 6.7 million jobs, or roughly 35%, from the 1979 peak.

Manufacturing’s share of nonfarm employment had fallen to approximately 9%.

But that does not mean American manufacturing output declined by 35%.

Automation, technological advances, and productivity improvements allowed factories to produce considerably more with fewer employees. The composition of American manufacturing also shifted toward increasingly sophisticated, higher-value products.

The United States therefore simultaneously experienced a dramatic decline in manufacturing employment while remaining one of the world’s leading manufacturing economies.

Nor were all of those lost manufacturing jobs moved overseas.

Automation mattered.

Productivity mattered.

Changes in consumer demand mattered.

The transition toward a service-oriented economy mattered.

But international trade and import competition mattered too.

China Changed the Manufacturing Landscape

China’s rapid integration into the global trading system became one of the most consequential forces affecting American manufacturing in the early 21st century.

China became a member of the World Trade Organization on Dec. 11, 2001, after the United States granted the country permanent normal trade relations.

The economic argument supporting engagement was substantial.

American companies could gain greater access to a huge developing market. American consumers could purchase less expensive products. Manufacturers could obtain lower-cost components and materials.

China, meanwhile, had made commitments involving market access and trade rules as part of joining the WTO.

Globalization did produce substantial benefits.

Americans gained access to inexpensive electronics, clothing, furniture, household goods, and thousands of other products.

American businesses benefited from imported components and materials.

American exporters gained customers worldwide.

Some U.S. companies grew into enormously successful global enterprises.

But increased import competition also produced high costs, and those costs were not distributed evenly across the country.

The China Shock

Economists David Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon Hanson documented what became known as the China Shock.

Their research examined how American communities exposed to rapidly increasing Chinese import competition performed compared with communities experiencing less exposure.

The results challenged the idea that workers and communities would necessarily adjust quickly to major trade changes.

Areas with greater exposure to Chinese import competition saw larger declines in manufacturing employment.

Researchers also found reduced labor-force participation, increased unemployment, and weaker wages in more heavily exposed labor markets.

The effects were geographically concentrated.

A community centered around furniture, textiles, electronics, or other manufacturing could experience a much larger economic shock than an American community dominated by professional services or technology.

That distinction matters when evaluating globalization.

The benefits of inexpensive imported products can be distributed across hundreds of millions of consumers.

The costs of losing a major factory can be concentrated among several hundred or several thousand workers and one community.

For a consumer, globalization might mean paying less for a television.

For a manufacturing worker, increased import competition could mean losing a career.

Those economic experiences are profoundly different even when both occur within the same national economy.

Some Communities Adjusted Better Than Others

Traditional economic theory generally anticipates that workers and capital displaced by competition eventually move toward other productive activities.

In practice, that transition proved difficult in numerous American manufacturing communities.

More recent research has found significant differences in how communities responded.

Areas with higher levels of human capital, including large metropolitan areas and portions of the West Coast, experienced substantially more movement from manufacturing into service employment.

Manufacturing-heavy regions with lower levels of human capital — including portions of the Midwest and South — experienced considerably less successful employment reallocation.

That finding helps explain why debates about globalization can sound so different depending on where Americans live.

National economic statistics can improve while individual communities struggle for years.

A country can become wealthier while particular workers become poorer.

Both conditions can exist simultaneously.

Globalization Was Not Simply a Failure

It would be misleading to portray globalization as nothing more than an economic mistake.

International trade creates genuine economic benefits.

Consumers obtain products that might otherwise be considerably more expensive.

American manufacturers gain access to components, raw materials, and technologies worldwide.

American companies sell aircraft, machinery, agricultural products, technology and numerous other goods and services internationally.

International competition can also force companies to become more productive.

Attempting to manufacture every product consumed in the United States domestically would neither be practical nor necessarily desirable.

But America’s experience over the past several decades raises a different question.

Did the country sufficiently consider what could happen when entire manufacturing ecosystems moved elsewhere?

A Factory Is More Than a Factory

Industrial production rarely exists in isolation.

Around a major manufacturing plant can be machine shops, parts suppliers, toolmakers, logistics companies, engineers, electricians, skilled tradespeople, software companies, and specialized equipment manufacturers.

Workers acquire expertise.

Community colleges create training programs.

Suppliers locate nearby.

Knowledge accumulates.

Capital follows.

Eventually, the region develops an industrial ecosystem.

Once enough pieces of that ecosystem disappear, rebuilding it can become considerably more difficult than simply constructing another factory.

That is one reason the Michigan LIFT initiative is significant.

Ford and JPMorganChase are not merely talking about constructing buildings.

They are attempting to connect pieces of an industrial ecosystem.

Why Ford Says Suppliers Struggle to Scale

Michigan LIFT begins with problems identified by major industrial customers.

Suppliers and technology companies then attempt to develop solutions.

Promising companies may receive assistance connecting with potential customers, financing, workforce resources, and other support necessary to reach commercial-scale production.

Initial focus areas include robotics and automation, advanced energy, mobility and propulsion, critical minerals, and life sciences.

Ford says industrial innovators often struggle because they may have promising technologies but lack sufficient access to financing, qualified workers, or customers needed to scale.

That distinction is critical.

America’s challenge is not necessarily an inability to invent products.

The United States remains a global center of research, technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship.

The challenge can come afterward:

Can an American invention become an American manufactured product at commercial scale?

Ford CEO Jim Farley has described Michigan LIFT as a way to connect innovators, suppliers and manufacturers with resources needed to scale.

JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has similarly emphasized connecting customer demand, capital and public resources so companies and strategically important capabilities can grow domestically.

Wall Street Is Looking at Industrial Capacity

JPMorganChase’s involvement extends far beyond Michigan.

The bank’s participation falls under its Security and Resiliency Initiative, a 10-year effort through which JPMorganChase says it plans to facilitate, finance, and invest $1.5 trillion in industries important to economic resilience and national security.

The initiative reflects a broader change in the American economic conversation.

For decades, efficiency dominated decisions about where companies produced goods.

If a component could be manufactured more cheaply elsewhere, importing it could reduce costs for both businesses and consumers.

But COVID-19-era disruptions brought renewed attention to the risks of concentrated, geographically distant supply chains.

Suddenly, production location mattered for reasons beyond price.

Semiconductors became one of the clearest examples.

Modern automobiles require chips.

So do computers, telecommunications networks, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and advanced weapons systems.

The question therefore became more complicated than determining where semiconductors could be manufactured most cheaply.

Policymakers increasingly began asking whether excessive dependence on overseas manufacturing could create economic or national-security vulnerabilities.

Similar concerns now surround critical minerals, batteries, pharmaceuticals, and other strategically important products.

What Happened to Made in USA?

The “Made in USA” marking itself never disappeared legally.

Federal law still allows manufacturers to make American-origin claims when products satisfy applicable requirements.

The Federal Trade Commission’s Made in USA standard generally requires products making an unqualified claim to be “all or virtually all” made in the United States.

Final assembly or processing must occur domestically, significant processing must occur domestically, and foreign content generally must be negligible for an unqualified claim.

Modern supply chains make that simple declaration more complicated for many products.

A product can be designed by an American company, assembled in an American factory, and sold primarily to American consumers while still containing significant imported components.

That is why consumers encounter qualified descriptions such as:

“Made in USA with imported components.”

“Assembled in USA.”

“Designed in USA.”

Those statements do not necessarily mean the same thing as an unqualified “Made in USA” claim.

For generations of American consumers, “Made in U.S.A.” was a familiar country-of-origin marking on domestically manufactured products.

As production and supply chains became increasingly international, many products American companies sold no longer qualified for the same straightforward claim.

The changing visibility of those words therefore reflects something much larger than changes in labeling.

It reflects the transformation of the American industrial economy.

Did America Undervalue Manufacturing?

That raises one of the most difficult economic questions of the past several decades.

Did the United States become so focused on reducing costs and maximizing economic efficiency that it undervalued domestic industrial capacity?

There is no simple answer.

Protectionism carries economic costs.

Tariffs can increase prices for consumers.

They can also increase costs for American manufacturers that rely on imported components and raw materials.

International supply chains can make American businesses more competitive.

Imports themselves are not evidence that an economy is weak, just as exports alone do not prove an economy is strong.

The more important issue may be determining which industrial capabilities the United States considers economically or strategically important.

There is a difference between purchasing inexpensive consumer products internationally and becoming heavily dependent on foreign production for something essential to telecommunications, transportation, medicine, energy, or national defense.

Where to draw that boundary remains the subject of substantial economic and political debate.

Manufacturing’s Future Will Not Look Like 1979

Rebuilding American manufacturing would not recreate the factory economy of 1979.

Technology has permanently changed industrial production.

Robotics, computerized machining, artificial intelligence, and automated logistics allow factories to produce enormous quantities of goods with fewer employees.

A factory that once required several thousand workers might someday accomplish comparable or greater production with a fraction of that workforce.

But fewer employees do not make domestic manufacturing economically irrelevant.

An automated American factory still represents American productive capacity.

It requires engineers.

It employs technicians.

It needs electricians, machinists, and other skilled trades.

It purchases equipment.

It creates demand for suppliers.

It contributes to the local tax base.

And the products manufactured inside it can be exported.

The objective therefore does not have to be restoring manufacturing exactly as it existed when nearly 20 million Americans worked in factories.

A more realistic objective would be building an advanced industrial economy capable of competing globally with highly automated, technologically sophisticated production.

Michigan Becomes a Test

That brings the question back to Ford, JPMorgan Chase, and Michigan.

Michigan LIFT will not reverse decades of economic change on its own.

Nor is its success guaranteed.

Ford’s potential $1 billion in supplier business and JPMorganChase’s potential $1 billion in financing are aspirations extending over the next decade.

They are not guaranteed spending.

They are not completed factories.

And they are not guaranteed jobs.

The program should eventually be judged by measurable results: suppliers scaled, contracts awarded, financing provided, production established, and sustainable employment created.

But Michigan LIFT is significant for another reason.

Its structure implicitly recognizes that successful manufacturing requires an ecosystem.

Innovation alone is insufficient.

Capital alone is insufficient.

Workers alone are insufficient.

Customers alone are insufficient.

Factories become globally competitive when those elements exist together.

For generations, the United States possessed extraordinarily deep industrial ecosystems capable of turning American inventions into millions of American-manufactured products.

Many of those ecosystems remain.

Others weakened as technology, globalization, and international competition transformed the economy.

Now corporations, financial institutions and governments are trying to strengthen some of those connections again.

That brings America’s old manufacturing label back into the conversation.

Behind “Made in U.S.A.” was never merely a stamp.

Behind it was a factory.

Behind the factory were workers.

Behind those workers were suppliers, engineers, machine shops, transportation networks, investment, and communities.

America still knows how to make things.

The larger question in 2026 is whether the United States can build a more competitive industrial ecosystem capable of manufacturing a greater share of strategically and economically important products at home — while continuing to benefit from international trade.

If that effort succeeds, “Made in USA” will not simply represent America’s industrial past.

It may increasingly describe its economic future.

Read Analysis News at STL.News

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