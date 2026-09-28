Bond Market Warns of Growing Risks for Stocks

The U.S. bond market is sending an increasingly important message to equity investors as September draws to a close: financial conditions are tightening, inflation risks remain elevated, and stocks face substantially more competition from government bonds than when interest rates were lower.

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 28, 2026 (STL.News) Bond Market – That does not mean a stock-market correction is inevitable or imminent. Treasury yields alone cannot reliably predict when equities will decline.

But warning signs have been building for months, and several intensified in September.

Long-term Treasury yields have reached levels not seen in decades. Oil prices have surged as the U.S.-Iran conflict and uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz threaten global energy supplies. Federal Reserve officials remain focused on inflation, and markets are increasingly pricing in further rate increases.

At the same time, artificial-intelligence investment continues to support technology stocks while creating an enormous demand for capital in the corporate bond market.

The result is an unusual confrontation between two powerful market narratives: optimism over AI and corporate growth on one side, and expensive capital, inflation and high bond yields on the other.

Bond Market – Treasury Yields Have Been Warning for Months

The pressure did not begin this week.

During the summer, investors already faced a combination of high government borrowing, persistent inflation concerns, and elevated long-term interest rates.

The warning became particularly visible in August.

On Aug. 18, the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury touched 5.337%, its highest level since 2007, Reuters reported.

The yield subsequently retreated after the Treasury Department announced plans to increase liquidity-supporting buybacks of longer-term government securities.

That episode demonstrated two important points.

First, investors were demanding substantially higher yields to hold long-term U.S. government debt.

Second, Treasury officials were attentive enough to conditions at the long end of the market to increase measures designed to support liquidity.

The selloff did not proceed in a straight line. Treasury yields subsequently retreated and then climbed again as investors continually reassessed inflation, economic growth, government borrowing and Federal Reserve policy.

But the broader message remained: long-term borrowing costs were substantially higher than investors had become accustomed to during the low-interest-rate era.

Bond Market – September Increased the Pressure

The warning became stronger during September.

Renewed increases in crude oil added another potential source of inflation just as investors were already concerned about government debt and interest rates.

On Sept. 24, the 30-year Treasury yield reached a more-than-20-year high as rising oil prices intensified concerns about inflation and further Federal Reserve tightening.

By Monday, Sept. 28, global markets were again under pressure as crude oil climbed and investors reassessed the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Brent crude rose about 4% to approximately $108 a barrel during Monday trading as negotiations between the United States and Iran remained stalled.

The rise in oil matters because energy prices can affect almost every part of the economy.

Higher petroleum prices increase transportation and manufacturing costs. Those expenses can eventually be passed on to consumers through higher prices for goods and services.

If inflation remains persistent, the Federal Reserve has less room to lower interest rates and may instead determine that additional tightening is necessary.

That possibility is already affecting financial markets.

Bond Market – Markets Price Greater Chance of Another Fed Hike

Expectations for Federal Reserve policy have changed significantly.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point in September, taking the federal funds target range to 3.75% to 4.00%.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Sept. 22 that inflation risks outweighed risks to maximum employment and noted that inflation pressures were not limited to energy and tariffs.

By Monday, Sept. 28, market pricing implied approximately a 68% probability of a second consecutive Federal Reserve rate increase in October, according to Reuters.

That is a considerably stronger signal than investors were receiving only days earlier.

The two-year Treasury yield was also headed toward its largest monthly increase since February 2023, reflecting expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.

The implications extend directly into the stock market.

Bond Market – Why 5% Treasury Yields Matter to Equities

Government bonds compete with equities for investor capital.

When Treasury securities yielded 1% or 2%, investors seeking meaningful returns had a powerful incentive to move into stocks, corporate bonds, and other risk assets.

The calculation changes when Treasury yields move toward or above 5%.

Investors can earn substantially higher income from government securities without accepting the earnings and business risks of owning individual companies.

That does not automatically make stocks unattractive.

Stocks can still outperform bonds if corporate earnings and economic growth remain sufficiently strong.

But high Treasury yields increase the return investors can demand before accepting equity risk.

The effect can be particularly important for expensive growth companies.

A significant portion of a growth company’s valuation can depend on profits expected many years into the future. Higher interest rates reduce the present value assigned to those future cash flows.

That can put downward pressure on valuation multiples even when the underlying company’s business remains healthy.

Bond Market – High Yields Do Not Automatically Signal a Crisis

There is an important counterargument.

Not every increase in Treasury yields should be interpreted as a warning of recession or a coming stock-market decline.

Yields can also rise because economic growth is strong, demand for capital is high, and investors expect greater economic activity.

Recent Federal Reserve commentary supports part of that interpretation.

Barkin said economic conditions appeared to be firming, citing continued consumer spending and strength outside the AI boom, including manufacturing and defense.

That matters because an economy capable of generating strong nominal growth can potentially support both higher interest rates and growing corporate profits.

Credit markets also aren’t showing the widespread distress typically associated with a major financial crisis.

The current bond-market signal therefore should not be confused with evidence that another 2008-style event is developing.

The more defensible conclusion is that financial conditions have tightened and equity valuations consequently have less room for disappointment.

Bond Market – AI Boom Creates Another Bond-Market Test

Artificial intelligence represents perhaps the strongest counterweight to the pressure coming from interest rates.

AI investment has helped propel technology stocks and generated extraordinary spending on semiconductors, data centers, electricity infrastructure and computing capacity.

But that expansion requires enormous amounts of capital.

The corporate bond market is beginning to reflect the scale of that requirement.

Reuters reported Sept. 22 that investors have become increasingly selective about bonds issued by companies associated with the AI infrastructure boom.

Spreads on AI-related corporate debt were around 115 basis points, compared with approximately 78 basis points for the broader investment-grade market.

That does not indicate that investors expect major technology companies to default.

Instead, bond buyers are demanding additional compensation as an extraordinary volume of AI-related debt comes to market.

Goldman Sachs estimates hyperscaler debt issuance could reach approximately $420 billion in 2027, roughly 60% above estimated 2026 issuance.

That represents another important signal from fixed-income markets.

Even America’s largest technology companies are operating in an environment where capital is significantly more expensive than it was several years ago.

Bond Market – Stocks Have Continued to Defy the Bond Market

Equity investors have not ignored those risks entirely, but enthusiasm for technology has repeatedly overwhelmed them.

On Sept. 22, the Nasdaq Composite reached an intraday record as heavyweight technology shares rallied.

That occurred even while Treasury yields remained historically elevated.

AI enthusiasm has therefore demonstrated an ability to offset concerns about interest rates—at least temporarily.

This helps explain why elevated Treasury yields alone cannot be treated as a reliable prediction of a correction.

Corporate earnings, economic growth and technological investment remain powerful forces supporting equities.

The question is how long those forces can overcome increasingly restrictive financial conditions.

Bond Market – Oil Adds a New Layer of Risk

The latest oil surge makes that question more important.

Brent crude climbed toward $108 Monday as the United States and Iran remained divided over a possible agreement involving the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy transportation routes, so any prolonged disruption would matter for global petroleum markets.

If crude prices retreat because diplomatic progress improves the outlook for energy shipments, some inflation pressure could ease quickly.

That could provide relief to Treasury bonds and equities.

The opposite scenario is more challenging.

If Brent remains above roughly $100 for an extended period, businesses and consumers could face continued energy-related cost pressures while the Federal Reserve remains focused on inflation.

That would make significant interest-rate relief more difficult.

Bond Market – Credit Spreads Could Become the Critical Signal

One market indicator deserves particularly close attention in the weeks ahead: corporate credit spreads.

A credit spread represents the additional yield investors demand to own corporate debt rather than comparable government securities.

Treasury yields can rise for several reasons, including inflation, economic growth, and government borrowing.

Credit spreads provide another layer of information.

If Treasury yields remain high but ordinary investment-grade credit spreads stay relatively contained, corporate borrowers can generally still access financing without investors demanding dramatically greater compensation for credit risk.

The picture would become more concerning if Treasury yields remained elevated while corporate credit spreads widened substantially across the market.

That combination could indicate that investors were becoming concerned not only about inflation and interest rates but also about corporate financial conditions.

There is not currently enough evidence to characterize the broader U.S. corporate credit market as being in that condition.

Bond Market – Correction Risk Is Not the Same as a Crash

Investors should also distinguish between a market correction and a financial crisis.

A correction is commonly defined as a decline of at least 10% from a recent high.

Such declines occur periodically even during long-term bull markets.

Nothing in the current Treasury market indicates that a correction will occur, much less when it might begin.

The bond market also is not currently providing sufficient evidence to conclude that a financial crisis is developing.

What has changed is the pressure on equity valuations.

Stocks are competing against government securities offering historically attractive yields.

Companies face higher borrowing costs.

Oil is contributing additional inflation pressure.

The Federal Reserve has already resumed raising interest rates, and markets are assigning a meaningful probability to another increase in October.

Those factors reduce the market’s margin for error.

Bond Market – What Investors Should Watch Now

Several indicators could determine whether the current warning strengthens or begins to fade.

Treasury yields remain central. Persistent increases in long-term yields would keep raising the hurdle for equity valuations.

Oil is equally important. A sustained retreat in crude prices could reduce inflation concerns and ease some pressure on interest-rate expectations.

Federal Reserve policy will determine another major part of the equation. Investors will be watching incoming inflation, employment, and economic-growth data for evidence that another rate increase is necessary.

Finally, corporate credit spreads could confirm whether financial stress is spreading beyond government bonds.

Taken together, those markets provide a better picture than any single indicator.

Bond Market – Bond Market Warning Has Grown Stronger

The evidence does not support declaring that a stock-market correction is imminent.

It does support a more measured conclusion.

The bond market has been signaling increasingly restrictive financial conditions for months, and those conditions have become more challenging for richly valued equities as oil and interest-rate expectations have risen.

The warning became visible during the summer when long-term Treasury yields reached multiyear highs. It intensified during September as oil increased and investors began pricing in additional Federal Reserve tightening.

Yet equities—particularly technology stocks benefiting from enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence—have remained remarkably resilient.

That leaves investors facing a market tug-of-war.

AI investment, corporate earnings and economic growth continue to support stocks.

The bond market is emphasizing the other side of the equation: persistent inflation, expensive capital, large borrowing requirements and interest rates that could remain elevated.

Neither market can tell investors with certainty what happens next.

But after months of rising borrowing costs, the message from fixed-income markets has become increasingly difficult for equity investors to ignore.

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