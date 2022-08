Governor Newsom Signs Tribal-State Gaming Compacts

SACRAMENTO (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Tejon Indian Tribe and the Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Santa Rosa Rancheria.

A copy of the Tejon Indian Tribe compact can be found here.

A copy of the Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Santa Rosa Rancheria compact can be found here.

