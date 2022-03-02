California Governor Releases 2021 Judicial Appointment Data

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom released judicial applicant and appointee data for the administration’s judicial appointments.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Newsom has appointed 169 judges and justices – including 91 in 2021 – from a pool of 1,082 applicants. Over 49 percent of the Governor’s judicial appointees have been women and 58 percent identified themselves as Asian, Black or African-American, Hispanic, or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

Governor Newsom’s judicial appointees have included a number of notable firsts, including:

Justice Martin Jenkins, the first openly gay California Supreme Court Justice and only the third African American man ever to serve on the court.

Judge Candice A. Garcia-Rodrigo, the first Latina Judge ever appointed to the San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Judge Marcus L. Mumford, the first African American man to serve on the Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Justice Truc T. Do, the first Asian American woman Justice in the history of the Fourth District Court of Appeal and the first Asian American to serve in Division One of the court.

Justice Teri L. Jackson, the first African American woman justice in the history of the First District Court of Appeal.

Judge Wendy L. Avila, the first Latina Judge ever appointed to the Kern County Superior Court.

Judge Corie J. Caraway, the first Asian-American Judge ever appointed to the Butte County Superior Court.

Last month, the Governor nominated Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Patricia Guerrero to serve as an Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court. A first-generation Californian, Justice Guerrero would be the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court.

A copy of the judicial applicant and appointee data chart can be found here.