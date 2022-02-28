Politics

California Governor on Death of Officer Jorge Alvarado

February 28, 2022
Maryam Shah

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado:

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Officer Jorge Alvarado’s family, friends, coworkers and the community of Salinas as they mourn his loss in a senseless act of violence.  Officer Alvarado died a hero and his selfless sacrifice while protecting the community he served will always be remembered.”

On the night of February 25, Officer Alvarado was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the City of Salinas.

Officer Alvarado, 30, was a more than five-year veteran of law enforcement.  Prior to joining the Salinas Police Department in 2020, he served as an officer with the Colma Police Department and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his fiancée and his mother.

In honor of Officer Alvarado, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.