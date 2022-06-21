California Governor Newsom Signs Legislation

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation
SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 2137 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Family justice centers.
- AB 2288 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Advance health care directives: mental health treatment.
- AB 2356 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Theft: aggregation.
- AB 2505 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Water theft: irrigation districts.
- SB 207 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – County road commissioner: County of Siskiyou.
- SB 956 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions.
- SB 1210 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Personal rights: obscene materials: attorney’s fees.
- SB 1272 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Crimes: intercepting telephone communications.
- SB 1380 by the Committee on Judiciary – Maintenance of the codes.