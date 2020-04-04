California Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Protect Consumers from Price Gouging

Order comes in response to COVID-19 pandemic to limit price increases from sellers on critical items, such as food and medical supplies

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday signed an executive order expanding consumer protection against price gouging as California continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order generally prohibits sellers of any kind from increasing prices on food, consumer goods, medical or emergency supplies, and certain other items by more than 10 percent. The order also gives additional tools to the California Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office, among others, to take action against price gougers.

“This crisis has impacted every Californian and our normal way of life, and we are ensuring that all consumers are able to purchase what they need, at a fair price,” said Governor Newsom.