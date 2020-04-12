California Department of Corrections officials Seeking Offender, Christa Ann Marie Ramirez Who Walked Away from a Prisoner-Mother Reentry Program with Her Child

POMONA, CA (STL.News) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for Christa Ann Marie Ramirez who with her five-month-old son walked away from the Community Prisoner Mother Program in Pomona at 10:30 this morning.

Ramirez, 28, is a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, four inches tall and weighs 151 pounds. Ramirez has a tattoo on her upper left arm of a heart with a keyhole and a tattoo on her upper right arm of an owl. She was admitted from Los Angeles County on Aug. 20, 2019, with a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery. She arrived at the Community Prisoner Mother Program on Jan. 21, 2020, and was scheduled to be released to parole in December.

If anyone sees Ramirez and her son or knows where they are, they can call 911 or CDCR Special Agent Steven Webber at (909) 841-8521.

CDCR’s Community Prisoner Mother Program is a 24-bed community-based facility in Pomona that provides a community substance abuse treatment program for non-serious, non-violent female offenders. The participants have sentences of no more than five years. Women in the program are pregnant or have two or fewer children under age six living with them at the facility.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.