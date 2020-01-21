California Commission Confirms Teri L. Jackson to First Appellate District

Jackson is the court’s first African-American female justice

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced that the commission today confirmed the following appointments by Governor Gavin Newsom:

Judge Teri L. Jackson, as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Three (San Francisco)

The appointments were approved by a unanimous vote in the Supreme Court Courtroom, 350 McAllister Street in San Francisco.

Judge Jackson was the first African-American woman ever appointed to the San Francisco County Superior Court when she was appointed by Gov. Gray Davis in 2002.

Judge Jackson has served as an adjunct law professor at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law since 2006 and at the University of San Francisco School of Law since 2004. She was of counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP from 1997 to 2002 and served as an assistant district attorney in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office from 1984 to 1997. She served as a deputy district attorney in the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office from 1981 to 1984. Judge Jackson earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.

Judge Jackson fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Martin J. Jenkins, who now serves as judicial appointments secretary for Governor Newsom.