Calexico CBP Officers Arrest Teen Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine

CALEXICO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico West port of entry apprehended a 16-year-old boy after finding hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside his vehicle on Christmas Eve.

At about 12:30 p.m., on Dec. 24, a CBP officer at the Calexico West port of entry encountered the teenager, a U.S. citizen, driving a 2012 Ford Focus. The CBP officer referred both driver and vehicle for further examination.

A CBP canine team was screening vehicles as they awaited inspection in vehicle secondary when the canine gave a positive alert to the 2012 Ford Focus.

CBP officers utilized the port’s imaging system to screen the vehicle further a discovered anomalies in the doors, back seat, quarter panels, rocker panels and spare tire.

CBP officers removed 205 wrapped packages of methamphetamine weighing 220 pounds. The narcotics carry an estimated street value of $264,444.

The teen was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing.

The teenager was transported to the Imperial County Juvenile Detention Center to await arraignment.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle.