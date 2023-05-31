Ca$h Plu$ Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold

Raytown, MO (STL.News) A lucky Scratchers player purchased a “Ca$h Plu$” ticket worth $100,000 at ZEDZ, 10901 E. State Route 350, in Raytown, Missouri.
“Ca$h Plu$” players have claimed more than $11.9 million in prizes from the game, including three other top prizes of $100,000.
In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $103.1 million in tickets purchased in Jackson County. In addition, the country’s retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses for selling Lottery products, and more than $50.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted in the county, visit MOLottery.com.
