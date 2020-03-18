Byram Man Timothy Griffin Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Timothy Griffin, 44 of Byram, Mississippi, pled guilty yesterday before Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In June 2018, DEA agents learned that a drug transaction was going to occur on Raymond Road in Jackson. Agents observed a pickup truck pull into the Raymond Road location. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Griffin. After searching the pickup truck, agents found approximately 425 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Griffin will be sentenced on July 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

This case is the result of an extensive investigation targeting illegal methamphetamine distribution in Central Mississippi. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Richland Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Internal Revenue Service. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Chris Wansley and Keesha Middleton.

