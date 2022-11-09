Buy One97 Communications, target price Rs 1285: ICICI Securities

has buy call on One97 Communications Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1285. The current market price of is Rs 651.65.

One97 Communications Ltd., incorporated in the year 2000, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 42255.09 Crore) operating in Services sector.

One97 Communications Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Sale of services and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 2013.60 Crore, up 13.02 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1781.60 Crore and up 77.49 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 1134.50 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs -562.30 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Steady improvement in margin profile with better monetisation suggests achievement of operating profitability (positive EBITDA before ESOP cost) ahead of its guided timeline of Q2FY24. It maintains BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs1,285 based on customer lifetime value methodology.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 5.45 per cent, DIIs 1.14 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.