Buy Infosys, target price Rs 1790: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on with a target price of Rs 1790. The current market price of Infosys Ltd. is Rs 1429.8. Time period given by analyst is one year when . price can reach defined target.

Infosys Ltd., incorporated in the year 1981, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 601437.31 Crore) operating in IT Software sector.

Infosys Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Software Development Charges and Software Products for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 35146.00 Crore, up 6.78 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 32913.00 Crore and up 23.24 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 28518.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 5362.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 13.11 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 31.72 per cent, DIIs 18.87 per cent.