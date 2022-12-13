Buy HDFC Bank, target price Rs 1908: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has buy call on with a target price of Rs 1908. The current market price of Bank is Rs 1651.3.

HDFC Bank, incorporated in the year 1994, is a banking company (having a market cap of Rs 916584.52 Crore).

HDFC Bank key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest & Discount on Advances & Bills, Income From Investment, Interest On Balances with RBI and Other Inter-Bank Funds and Interest for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 49182.10 Crore, up 11.27 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 44202.32 Crore and up 18.69 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 41436.36 Crore. The bank has reported net profit after tax of Rs 11125.21 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

The proposed merger with HDFC adds an entirely different dimension to the future of HDFC Bank, noted the brokerage. The brokerage believes that the runway is huge. HDFC Bank’s earnings trajectory remains on track with continued growth in retail. The ongoing expansion of branch network and cards business, coupled with the merger, is expected to aid long-term growth. Nevertheless, the bank’s long-term outlook remains positive. Hence, Anand Rathi retains its buy rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 1,908.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 25.73 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 40.26 per cent, DIIs 19.16 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.