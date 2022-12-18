Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, target price Rs 400: Edelweiss

has buy call on Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries with a target price of Rs 400. The current market price of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is Rs 382.15. recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 357.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, incorporated in the year 1951, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 2974.11 Crore) operating in Sugar sector.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries key Products/Revenue Segments include Sugar, Distillery, Power, Other Operating Revenue, Traded Goods, Others, Sale of services for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 31-03-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 872.48 Crore, up 36.79 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 637.83 Crore and up 74.14 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 501.03 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 55.60 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Rajeev Bakshi, Mr.Gautam Dalmia, Mr.Bharat Bhushan Mehta, Ms.Amita Misra, Mr.P Kannan, Mr.T Venkatesan. Company has NSBP & Co. as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 8 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Current move is a follow through to the consolidation breakout ensuring bulls remain in charge.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 74.91 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 1.42 per cent, DIIs 0.0 per cent.

