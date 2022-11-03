Buy Bajaj Finserv, target price Rs 1780: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities has buy call on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 1780. The current market price of . is Rs 1723.25.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd., incorporated in the year 2007, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 54854.68 Crore) operating in NBFC sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Dividend, Interest, Power Generation, Income From Sale Of Share & Securities, Rental Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 20803.33 Crore, up 30.93 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 15888.38 Crore and up 15.52 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 18008.22 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 2996.90 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 60.8 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 8.37 per cent, DIIs 6.71 per cent.