Buy Bajaj Finserv, target price Rs 1780: Kotak Securities

Bajaj Finserv Ltd., incorporated in the year 2007, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 54854.68 Crore) operating in NBFC sector.
Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Dividend, Interest, Power Generation, Income From Sale Of Share & Securities, Rental Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.
Financials
For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 20803.33 Crore, up 30.93 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 15888.38 Crore and up 15.52 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 18008.22 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 2996.90 Crore in latest quarter.
Promoter/FII Holdings
Promoters held 60.8 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 8.37 per cent, DIIs 6.71 per cent.
(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.