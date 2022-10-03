Buy ACC, target price Rs 2755: JM Financial

has buy call on ACC with a target price of Rs 2755. The current market price of . is Rs 2296.8.

ACC Ltd., incorporated in the year 1936, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 43215.48 Crore) operating in Cement sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Cement, Ready Mix Concrete, Other Operating Revenue, Scrap for the year ending 31-Dec-2021.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 4522.28 Crore, up .83 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 4485.01 Crore and up 15.06 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 3930.49 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 223.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Merger with Ambuja likely; Capacity expansion to drive growth





Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 54.53 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 22.63 per cent, DIIs 10.15 per cent.