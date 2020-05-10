Bureau of Prisons: Inmate Scott Douglas Cutting, SR. Announced Dead at FCI Terminal Island

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, inmate Scott Douglas Cutting, Sr., was sent to the local hospital from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Terminal Island, in San Pedro, California, due to shortness of breath, hypoxia, and other symptoms. His condition continued to decline, and on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Mr. Cutting was placed on a ventilator. On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Mr. Cutting tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Mr. Cutting, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Mr. Cutting was a 70 year-old male who was sentenced in the Central District of California to a 26-month sentence for Aiding and Assisting in the Preparation of False Tax Returns. He had been in custody at FCI Terminal Island since January 7, 2020.

FCI Terminal Island is a low security facility that currently houses 1,042 male offenders in San Pedro, California

Source: US Department of Justice – Bureau of Prisons

PDF BOP May 2020