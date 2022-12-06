Bull Market Signal? Jim Cramer Advises Crypto Investors to Sell – CryptoPotato

The host of CNBC’s Mad Money show – Jim Cramer – said cryptocurrency investors still have time to sell their “awful” positions.

His previous advice has often been inaccurate, prompting numerous participants to anticipate a market surge after the latest comments.

Cramer’s on the Spotlight Again

During his most recent show, Mad Money’s host urged investors to cash out their cryptocurrency at all costs. He thinks “it’s never too late” to exit the market, hinting the crypto winter is nowhere near its end:

“You can’t just beat yourself up and say, ‘hey, it’s too late to sell.’ The truth is, it’s never too late to sell an awful position, and that’s what you have if you own these so-called digital assets.”

Cramer believes the most speculative cryptocurrencies that could possibly crash to virtually zero are Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC).

Most digital currencies have lost a significant chunk of their valuation, with bitcoin being down nearly 65% since the beginning of 2022. In addition, investors’ interest has significantly dropped, while multiple companies experiencing liquidity issues. Former giants in the field, including FTX, BlockFi, Three Arrows Capital, and Celsius, even filed for bankruptcy.

However, the market has been through other “winters” in the past, and many digital currencies endured the turbulence, including bitcoin.

Subsequently, Cramer argued that the industry is full of “boosters” who try desperately to inflate the market with considerable financial efforts, giving an example is Tether, the company issuing USDT.

“There’s still a whole industry of crypto boosters trying desperately to keep all of these things up in the air — not too different from what happened with bad stocks during the dotcom collapse.”

Jim Cramer, Source: CNBC

Cramer: a Popular Counter Indicator

The American has displayed a highly controversial stance on crypto over the years. He predicted in 2017 that bitcoin will surge to $1 million in the future but later changed his mind and labeled it an “outlaw currency.”

Cramer joined the pro-bitcoin team in 2020 again, praising the coin’s maximum supply of 21 million as a significant advantage over the traditional financial system and fiat currencies. He compared BTC to gold at the end of 2020 and even purchased some amounts of the asset when it was trading at around $17,500.

As bitcoin was heading north, so was Cramer’s support toward it. He even requested his salary to be paid in BTC instead of fiat currency in April 2021. The recent market crash, though, has changed his vision entirely, and he has returned as a crypto critic.

Many of his crypto predictions have been proven wrong. In September 2021, he advised investors to cash out their holdings, saying the Evergrande debt crisis in China could trigger a market crash. Bitcoin skyrocketed to an all-time high of nearly $69,000 two months later.

He also opined in January 2022 that the correction from BTC and ETH could be over, meaning investors should reconsider entering the market. Contrary to that forecast, the leading cryptocurrencies continued their downfall and are currently trading at $17,000 and $1,250, respectively, down from $47,000 and $3,700 from the beginning of the year.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and receive $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures first month (terms).PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter POTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.