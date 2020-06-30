Buffalo Man Jose Lao Going To Prison For Selling Heroin And Fentanyl

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jose Lao, 25, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of distributing heroin and fentanyl, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles J. Volkert, Jr. and Justin G. Bish, who handled the case, stated that on six occasions between May 3 and June 23, 2017, the defendant sold a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl during an undercover drug operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The sentencing is a result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division, and the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE