Buffalo Man Charged With Manufacturing Ghost Guns

Buffalo Man Arrested, Charged With Manufacturing Ghost Guns

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Lamborghini Lucas, 33, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with unlawfully manufacturing firearms. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth T. Molisani, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on August 6, 2021, investigators executed a New York State search warrant at the defendant’s Woodlawn Avenue residence. During the search, a loaded Polymer 80 PF940SC 9mm PMF firearm, also known as a ghost gun, was recovered under a mattress in a bedroom.

An additional three Polymer 80 PF940SC 9mm PMF firearms were discovered in a laundry basket full of clothing. A box sent from “JSD Supply,” which sells gun parts kits, was located in the living room. A receipt in the box showed three “PF940SC Full build kit-Minus Frame,” Two “Polymer 80 PF940SC Black,” One “Polymer 80 PF940SC Gray” for a total of $1,259.94. Throughout the residence, investigators also located three Polymer 80 boxes, three polymer 80 jigs, rotary bits, and a power drill. A records check determined that Lucas does not have a license to manufacture or deal in firearms.

The defendant appeared at a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released on electronic monitoring.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department, under the direction of Commissioner Byron Lockwood, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. DeVito, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today