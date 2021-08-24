Browning: Allen Cross Plead Guilty to Possession Of A Firearm

Illegal possession of firearm, ammunition sends Browning man, Wesley Allen Cross Guns to prison

GREAT FALLS (STL.News) A Browning man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced on Monday to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said today.

Wesley Allen Cross Guns, Jr., 32, pleaded guilty April 6 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on Oct. 8, 2020, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services had been looking for Cross Guns, Jr., in relation to recent criminal activity including two police chases. Officers arrested Cross Guns, Jr., after he was seen walking with two juveniles. In a search of Cross Guns, Jr., officers found methamphetamine and bullets for a .22-caliber firearm. One of the companions, who was detained, told officers he had a firearm and asked them to get it.

Officers pulled a .22-caliber rifle with a broken off stock from under the individual’s clothing. The name, Cross Guns, was on the rifle, and the individual said it was for the defendant. The individual told officers he had bought the rifle and shared it with Cross Guns, Jr. The defendant was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of previous felony convictions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today