Brockton Man Rayshawn DaCruz Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Offenses

(STL.News) – A Brockton man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to distributing fentanyl and cocaine.

Rayshawn DaCruz, 24, pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of a controlled substance. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for June 25, 2020. DaCruz was arrested in Brockton and charged in May 2019.

On April 4,2019, DaCruz sold a bag of cocaine and a bag of fentanyl to an undercover police officer in Stoughton. Then on April 16, May 2, and May 6, 2019, DaCruz sold various amounts of fentanyl to the same undercover officer in Brockton.

Each charge of distribution of a controlled substance provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Boston Field Division; Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Soivilien of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

