British boards need to get over themselves

To listen to the chairs of some of the UK’s largest listed companies, a greater focus on stewardship has bred worse stewards, a more vocal ESG movement worse governance. Investors taking a more active interest in the companies they own had not improved corporate accountability but unnecessarily distracted boards. Or at least that is more or less the message of a report compiled from interviews with 35 high-profile chairs. Shareholders are failing to see the big picture about what is important. More power should be delegated to boards; investors can always boot them out if they don’t like what they see. This can broadly be summed up as an attitude of “board knows best”. Except it should be abundantly clear that boards, in fact, do not always know best. They do not know best when they persistently under-promote women and people from different ethnic backgrounds. They do not know best when they sign off on executive pay plans with undemanding targets that are now paying off handsomely at a time when wider wage growth is failing to keep pace with inflation. One of the lessons of the financial crisis that spurred the development of the UK’s Stewardship Code is that a thriving ecosystem of engagement between companies and all their stakeholders has to be regarded as desirable rather than an inconvenience. The report in question is, of course, more nuanced. Not all chairs agreed there was a problem in board-shareholder relations. Of those that did, the complaints could broadly be summed up as fourfold. First, that shareholders who were once guided by broad principles now stick by strict rules. Second, that decision-making is outsourced, often to proxy voting agencies. Third, that shareholders are engaging in performative stewardship, aka box-ticking. And lastly, that investors are a tricksy, untransparent lot who are not always clear about what they want. There is merit to some of these. Taking the final two, no one thinks there is any point in generating paperwork for paperwork’s sake. Yet it is understandable how requirements for signatories to the UK’s new, revamped Stewardship Code to demonstrate engagement with companies might result in a bureaucratic barrage.And just as companies are figuring out how to deal with a different, more diverse shareholder base than the clubby arrangements of old, institutions are working out how to deal with new stewardship responsibilities and expectations. While investors have bulked up stewardship and ESG personnel, asset managers have not always worked out how those teams talk with one voice. Passive investors — widely regarded as part of the problem — are reining in their approach. BlackRock has shifted from backing highly prescriptive shareholder proposals that hamstring boards. Companies can legitimately hope that as the ESG and wider stewardship industry matures, engagement efforts decrease in quantity and increase in quality.Finally, proxy-voting advice services, significantly expanded in recent years, are justifiably coming in for greater scrutiny. The Financial Reporting Council, which oversees both the Stewardship Code for investors and the Corporate Governance Code for companies, is researching proxy advisers’ role. But boards cannot expect the same type of engagement they once enjoyed from a small cadre of City backers. It is easy to see how having to deal with international passive investors without the time, inclination or mandate to take a tailored approach to stakes that are tiny in the scale of their global holdings might be more work for boards. Yet this is not about to change. Boards must adapt. More sympathy might be justified if performance indicated that boards were better left to it. But two of the main points of complaint about investor interference appear to be about ESG and executive pay, where companies left to their own devices have often been painfully slow to make progress. As Tom Powdrill, head of stewardship at proxy adviser Pirc, argues, every company thinks its circumstances are unique. Allowing an exception for company after company results in pay shooting up and board diversity stagnating. Boards serve at the pleasure of investors, and as owners of the company it is shareholders’ prerogative to decide what information is important to them. Engagement can undoubtedly be improved. No one is perfect. But everyone should ultimately be pulling in the same direction. A situation where boards decide they know best and where investors are regarded as an inconvenience is bad for British business. cat.rutterpooley@ft.com

