Brian Keith Sentenced for Production of Child Pornography

Estill County Man, Brian Keith Crim Sentenced to 30 Years for Production of Child Pornography

An Irvine, Ky., man, Brian Keith Crim, 38, was sentenced to 360 months (or 30 years) in federal prison on Wednesday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

Brandy Laraye Crim, 36, Brian Crim’s wife and co-defendant, was originally scheduled to also be sentenced on Wednesday, but her sentencing was continued to a later date.

According to the Crims’ guilty plea agreements, on September 17, 2020, law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a report of child pornography being uploaded to Google on various dates. Law enforcement investigated the report and both defendants were arrested. Both defendants’ phones and two gmail accounts were examined. These examinations revealed explicit videos of the defendants sexually exploiting a minor victim.

The Crims pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2022.

Under federal law, Crim must serve 85 percent of their prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentences.

The investigation was conducted by the HSI and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today