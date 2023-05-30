Brett Hull’s Junction House – Brunch Buffet to Begin June 3rd

Brett Hull’s Junction House will begin offering a Brunch Buffet starting June 3 – Bike Show on June 11.

WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) Brett Hull’s Junction House has announced on its Facebook June 3that beginning June 3, 2023, they will start a brunch buffet every Saturday and Sunday with chef-attended stations, Mimosa Towers, Cold Fruit Sake Flights, and live music from 9 am to 12 pm.

Additionally, they have announced a bike show on June 11, 2023, from 12 pm to 6 pm featuring cash prizes, live music, free giveaways, door prizes, a bikini bike wash, a 50/50 raffle, and food and drink specials.

Brett Hull’s Junction House is an upscale sports bar with one of the best atmospheres in the St. Louis region. It has a classy indoor dining area with a large bar, an outdoor patio with a bar and tables for outdoor dining, and a rooftop bar that provides a great view. There are televisions located throughout the facility for sports fans to watch their favorite sports event.

Even if you don’t live in the Wentzville area, it is worth the drive to experience all it offers.

Address, phone, and email:

1311 Lodora Drive

Wentzville, Missouri 63385

Phone: +1 314-375-4855

Email: contact@junction-house.com

Brett Hull’s listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

