Brattleboro Police Charged Daniel Harmon for Possession of Heroin

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 7/16/2020 at approximately 1430 hours the Brattleboro Police Department were at a local hotel on Putney Rd. investigating a separate incident. Daniel Harmon was suspected of committing a separate crime, and when questioned about if he had committed the crime Harmon agreed to a search of his person.

Upon searching Harmon it was found that he was in possession of 3 heroin bags. Harmon was issued a citation and is to appear at the Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 9/15/2020 at 0800 to face the charge.

