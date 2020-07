Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 13, 2020 at approximately 1824 hours, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department observed a violation of conditions of release. Officers found evidence that Justin Perdue violated his conditions of release by being out during his designated curfew hours. Perdue was arrested and will appear in Windham County Superior Court on July 14, 2020 to answer to his charge.

