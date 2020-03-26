Bradenton Man Ronde Yarrell Sentenced To More Than Fifteen Years For Drug Offenses

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington has sentenced Ronde Yarrell (43, Bradenton) to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison for distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Yarrell had pleaded guilty on August 1, 2019.

According to court documents, between November 13, 2018, and January 4, 2019, Yarrell—a ten-time convicted felon—sold heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to undercover officers on five different occasions. During the last drug sale, Yarrell sold an undercover officer six grams of heroin for $840. As a repeat offender, with prior convictions for bank robbery and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, Yarrell qualified as a career offender and was subject to enhanced penalties under federal law.

The case is part of the Middle District of Florida’s anti-opioid strategy to combat opioid trafficking and abuse. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David C. Waterman.

