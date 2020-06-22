BPD: Death Investigation in17 Jewish War Veterans Drive in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:47 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a found body in the area of 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a wooded area where they observed the body of a female victim who was declared nonviable at the scene. The cause and manner of the victim’s death is still pending per the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

