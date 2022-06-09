Box Elder: Michael James Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

Box Elder Man, Michael James Lamere Sentenced to Over 12 Years in Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Fentanyl on Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation

(STL.News) A Box Elder man who admitted to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills on and around the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation was sentenced today to twelve and a half years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Michael James Lamere, 39, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in late 2020, investigators received reports that Lamere was obtaining meth and other drugs in Washington and distributing them on and around the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation. Lamere also used others to wire money to his Washington supplier. In August 2021, law enforcement stopped Lamere, who had an active warrant and was on his way to the reservation.

A search warrant was executed on his vehicle and law enforcement seized more than 300 fentanyl pills, meth and heroin. When interviewed, Lamere described picking up pounds of meth every few weeks in Washington and bringing it to Montana to sell for a profit. He also said he had stashed another half-pound of meth in Shelby, on his way to the reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Tri-Agency Task Force and Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

