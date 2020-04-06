Box Elder Man Adam Swift Charged with Attempting to Entice a Minor Using the Internet

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Box Elder, South Dakota, man was charged in federal district court with Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Adam Swift, age 30, was charged on March 25, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on March 25, 2020, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum of 5 years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The charge relates to Swift communicating with the parent of 5-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent, with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with the minor female. The charges are merely an accusation and Swift is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins is prosecuting the case.

