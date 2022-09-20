Bowling Green Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 16 Years and 8 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) A Bowling Green man was sentenced today to 16 years and 8 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and other drug trafficking related offenses.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, Task Force Director Tommy Loving of the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. of the Kentucky State Police made the announcement.

According to court documents, from October 1, 2019, to November 18, 2020, Dimitri Hill, 30, conspired to possess with intent to distribute over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine. Hill was also charged with aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. These charges include aiding and abetting the possession of 107.98 grams of methamphetamine on March 10, 2020, 1,205.64 grams of methamphetamine on October 13, 2020, and 11.57 grams of methamphetamine on March 17, 2020.

Hill, a convicted felon, also knowingly possessed a Ruger LC9S, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, on August 19, 2019. Hill had previously been convicted of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary on or about March 16, 2012, in Warren Circuit Court under case number 11-CR-00655-02.

Hill was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised release upon completion of his term of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This case resulted from the outstanding work and combined efforts of our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. “The citizens of the Western District are fortunate to have the dedicated professionals of the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police, and ATF on duty every day, working tirelessly, to keep our communities safe from the scourge of illegal drug activity and the violent crime which accompanies it.”

“Too many families have endured pain and suffering resulting from the drug epidemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division. “Often, the drug problem we see in our region directly contributes to violence on our streets. As this case shows, ATF is committed to working with our partners to pursue armed drug dealers who use guns and violence to harm our communities. I commend the Warren County Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police, ATF’s Bowling Green Field Office, and the prosecution team for their hard work in bringing this offender to justice.”

The ATF, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today