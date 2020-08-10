Boston Police Arrested Angel Manuel Carbuccia for Armed Robbery in 65 Causeway St, Boston

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 1:30am on Monday, August 10, 2020, Officers from District C-6 (South Boston) made an Armed Robbery arrest outside of 65 Causeway Street, Boston. Officers had been flagged down in the area of 65 Seaport Boulevard by a victim who stated that he was just robbed at gunpoint for his cell phone. The victim provided the officers with a description of the suspects, and stated that they had pointed what he believed to be a black firearm at him and stole his cell phone, a black Samsung Galaxy Note8. The males then took off on a dark colored scooter on B Street, towards Congress Street. The victim informed the officers that he was tracking his cell phone, and it was giving him a location of Causeway Street, Boston. The officers broadcast a description of the suspects as well as the current location of the cell phone.

Upon hearing the above broadcast, additional officers responded to Causeway Street and observed a male fitting the suspect description sitting on a black scooter in front of 65 Causeway Street. Officers approached the male, and conducted a pat frisk of him and the backpack he was wearing. During the pat frisk, the officer felt what he believed to be the butt end of a firearm in outer pocket of the backpack. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered a black colored replica Glock 19.

As officers were securing the above individual, a second male, also fitting the description given by the victim, began to exit Dunkin Donuts. Upon seeing the officers, he hesitated and stood in the vestibule for a few moments, shaking his head back and forth. The male exited and started to walk away from the officers. Officers stopped this male, and conducted a pat frisk of him, which revealed a black pocket knife and a black Samsung Galaxy Note8 cellphone. A call back to the stolen cell phone revealed the Samsung Galaxy Note8 that was in the suspects possession belonged to the victim.

Angel Manuel Carbuccia, 20 of Dorchester, was placed under arrest and charged with Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery while Masked, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Carbuccia expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old male from Roxbury, was placed under arrest and charged with Delinquent to Wit: Armed Robbery and Possession of Burglarious Instruments. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

